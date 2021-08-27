Here’s where you can check if you’ve been caught by Manila’s no-contact apprehension cameras

Recently, Manila City released a statement highlighting the effectiveness of the Manila Traffic and Parking Management Bureau’s (MTPB) no-contact apprehension program (NCAP). According to the local government unit, the system has helped reduce traffic violations in the city by 25% to 31% in the first half of 2021.

By now we’re certain some of you are nervous you’ve been caught by the NCAP’s CCTV cameras. Well, if you’re sweating bullets, there’s actually a way to check if a notice of violation from the MTPB is on its way to your residence.

To check if you have a violation under the Manila City NCAP, head here and enter your vehicle’s plate number or conduction sticker. Simple enough, right?

If it turns out you do have a violation, Manila City has also released instructions on how to settle it. Look:

Basically, you have three options: You can pay online by heading here, settle the violation at your preferred payment center over the counter, or head to Manila City Hall and pay at one of the kiosks there.

Anyway, good luck, guys. And if it turns out you did get caught and a fine is justified, we hope you learn your lesson. Drive safe out there.

