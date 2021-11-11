Dry run of QC no-contact apprehension scheme extended at three intersections

You may recall that on October 11, Quezon City began implementing its no-contact apprehension program (NCAP). The initial 30 days of implementation was set to be a dry run—cameras actively monitored the areas covered by the NCAP, but no fines were imposed on erring motorists.

Well, that trial period has already expired by now, but the local government has announced that the dry run of the NCAP is extended until November 24 at these three intersections:

Intersection of Kalayaan Avenue and Kamias Street Intersection of P. Tuazon Boulevard and 13th Avenue Intersection of P. Tuazon Boulevard and 15th Avenue

The official advisory adds that every time NCAP cameras are installed at new locations, a dry run of the program will be conducted in those areas ahead of the full implementation.

Just to remind you of how NCAP works, areas covered by the program will have cameras waiting to capture the plate numbers of motorists who commit traffic violations. A ‘notice of violation’ or NOV will then be generated and sent to the registered address of a violator, who will then have 30 days to settle the fine. Fines start at P2,000 for the first offense, P3,000 to P4,000 for the second, and P5,000 for the third.

