Quezon City begins dry run of no-contact apprehension program

Bad news for reckless motorists: It looks like you’re going to have a harder time getting away with traffic violations in Quezon City now.

The city has announced that it has implemented a dry run of its new no-contact traffic apprehension program (NCAP). This kicked in yesterday and will initially last for 30 days—a period during which the local government will hold off from handing out fines to ‘captured’ motorists.

After the trial period, violators caught by the NCAP will be fined P2,000 for their first offense, P3,000 to P4,000 for their second, and P5,000 for the third. The LGU has yet to clarify, though, how the fines will vary depending on the type of violation.

See Also

So, how does this setup work? Basically, high-tech cameras equipped with artificial intelligence are tasked with capturing the plate numbers of cars committing traffic violations by taking a photo. A ‘notice of violation’ or NOV will then be generated by the NCAP system.

Continue reading below ↓

This NOV will contain a timestamp of when and where the violation occurred and will be sent to the LGU for review. If approved, the violator will receive his or her NOV at their address, and they will have 30 days to settle the fine.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Again, though, the NCAP system is still only being implemented on a trial basis. The LGU says the goal of Quezon City’s NCAP is to eliminate corruption and make apprehensions safer during the COVID-19 pandemic by reducing face-to-face interactions between enforcers and motorists. Think it will work?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.