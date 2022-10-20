MMDA imposes temporary truck ban on Roxas Boulevard

Heads up, truckers. Due to the ongoing roadworks near the US Embassy on Roxas Boulevard, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that it will be implementing a temporary truck ban on the entire thoroughfare.

According to MMDA Resolution No. 22-16, all trucks and trailers with a gross vehicle weight of more than 4,500kg are temporarily prohibited from plying Roxas Boulevard “to avoid deterioration.”

PHOTO BY Google Maps

Trucks are likewise advised to utilize the original truck routes from the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) to the Port Area or vice versa. You can check out said routes below.

Original routes for affected trucks:

SLEX to Port Area

From SLEX, take Osmeña Highway and head straight towards Quirino Avenue

Turn left at Plaza Dilao and head towards Quirino Avenue Extension

Turn left at U.N. Avenue, right at Romualdez, left at Ayala Boulevard/Padre Burgos Avenue, and right to Bonifacio Drive towards destination

From Port Area to SLEX

From Bonifacio Drive, turn left at Padre Burgos/Ayala Boulevard then turn right at San Marcelino

Turn left at Quirino Avenue and right at Osmeña Highway then head towards SLEX

