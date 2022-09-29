South Korea-funded Samar Pacific Coastal Road done by end of 2022

The Samar Pacific Coastal Road is hardly the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) smoothest endeavor. Hindered by poor weather, the project has been ongoing for four years already. It appears, however, that construction will soon come to a close.

The DPWH has announced that it expects the Samar Pacific Coastal Road project to be finished by December 31 this year.

According to DPWH, progress has been hampered by unfavorable weather conditions since construction began in 2018. In a statement, the agency said that the Samar Pacific Coastal Road project has been hit by as many as 29 typhoons already.

Now, the road is already passable and only 3.35km is left for paving, the DPWH says. One of the project’s three bridges is already complete, while the other two are at 72% and 58% completion already.

The Samar Pacific Coastal Road is one of the Build Build Build program’s 119 flagship infrastructure projects and is funded by South Korea’s Export-Import Bank. Once completed, the new piece of infrastructure will serve as a transport artery for local coconut and rice farmers.

And in case you missed it, the House of Representatives has already approved a P1.196 trillion infrastructure budget for the administration in 2023. You can read more about this news here.

