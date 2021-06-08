San Juan City has an F1-inspired solar-powered bike pit stop

Bike advocates around the world have always encouraged people to use bikes for transportation. It not only promotes a healthy lifestyle, but also lessens carbon emissions—already at a critical level in our atmosphere at this point. With restrictions in public transportation, the pandemic has forced most of us to finally use bicycles for mobility, and local government units have also stepped up in providing their residents with bike lanes and racks for safety and convenience.

San Juan City has partnered with Allianz PNB Life to provide local bikers with a solar-powered bike pit stop and repair station, which opened in November 2020 within the premises of the city hall.

The pit stop features a small resting area for bikers and a small bike repair station with hanger arms, repair tools, and an air pump. The partnership also allowed for the installment of various safety signage as well as bike bollards along nearby roads to better separate the bike lane from the car lanes. San Juan has also launched a bike-sharing program for city hall employees.

The solar-powered bike pit stop was Allianz PNB Life’s first activity for its Allianz Ride Safe campaign.

“Because Allianz in Europe is a sponsor of Formula 1, this solar-powered bike pit stop was designed to look like those race car pitstops in F1 races,” explained Allianz PNB Life digital brand management director Kenneth Yu in an online exchange with SPOT.ph. “The difference is, of course, this pit stop is a resting place for bikers. Bikers can bring their bikes here, take a rest, and then use the tools and pump in this place to do maintenance work on their bikes as needed.”

Earlier in May, the insurance company also launched four new bike racks in different spots in Manila City. They’re not like your usual racks made of pipes—instead, they are art installations that also reflect Manila’s history and culture.

“Allianz Ride Safe aims to promote this culture of cycling among Pinoys so that we can get regular, daily exercise, as well as leave a lower carbon footprint since we will not be using vehicles that release emissions,” Yu said.

NOTE: This article first appeared on Spot.ph. Minor edits have been made.

