SCTEX will finally complete its P162-M toll upgrade project this year

A fancy new expressway with an outdated toll collection system? Frankly, that’s like buying a big SUV with an underpowered engine—that bottleneck in performance means you can’t put the resources at your disposal to full use.

Expressway operators know this and are constantly making upgrades to their toll systems to keep up with improvements to infrastructure. The Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), for example, will soon complete a toll collection upgrade to help it keep up with the growing number of motorists.

The NLEX Corporation has announced that SCTEX’s P162-million toll system upgrade is scheduled to be finished in 2022—two years after the initiative began. Once the project is completed, the thoroughfare will feature an improved RFID system equipped with early detection, automatic license plate recognition, and contactless card readers.

“These comprehensive and integrated enhancements are part of our goal to serve our motorists more efficiently. We always ensure that we continually upgrade our system and

equipment to deliver convenient and reliable service to our motorists,” NLEX Corporation president Luigi Bautista said in a statement.

All toll lanes along SCTEX will be getting the above-mentioned upgrades. And speaking of SCTEX toll lanes, you’re going to have to shell out more if you pass through one now. Just a reminder.

How big of an impact do you think these changes will have on the motoring experience up north?

