NLEX Corporation pours another P105-M into SFEX safety improvements

You can never invest too much in safety. This is especially important to remember when your business involves large hunks of metal traveling as fast as 100kph. Just ask the NLEX Corporation.

The expressway operator has announced that it has poured an additional P105 million into improving safety features on the Subic Freeport Expressway (SFEX). This is on top of the P1.6 billion the company spent upgrading the thoroughfare over the past few years.

The P105 million budget covers pavement surface upgrades to help drain water away during inclement weather. More than 4km between the Jadjad and Argonaut bridges will receive this treatment.

PHOTO BY NLEX Corporation

Also included in the project is the installation of more guardrails, the application of hazard paint, an upgraded drainage system, and the construction of ditches and slope protection features for a 1.83km section of SFEX.

“We aim to make our roads safe for all weather conditions. With these enhancements, we expect to further protect motorists from roadside hazards by strengthening the slopes and improving the drainage system and other safety features at the SFEX,” NLEX Corporation president Luigi Bautista said in a statement.

Of course, all these safety improvements will be for naught if drivers won’t abide by the expressway’s rules and regulations. So be sure to stay within the speed limit and drive safe out there, guys.

