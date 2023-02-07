No child seat for your kid? You can face a P5k fine under the new single ticketing system

If you still don’t strap your kid into a child seat when driving out, you should seriously consider doing so. After all, this decision could literally mean the difference between life and death in the event of a car crash.

Not enough to convince you? Then maybe this will be: Under the upcoming single ticketing system, you can face up to a P5,000 fine if you’re repeatedly caught with your youngsters not using a child restraint system. Ouch.

Yes, that’s right. Under the new system, a motorist’s failure to strap his or her kid in a child restraint system carries a P1,000, P2,000, and P5,000 fine for the first, second, and third (plus subsequent) offenses, respectively.

Strangely, the penalty is slightly steeper when you’re caught using a substandard child restraint system instead of none at all. The fine for this violation is set at P1,000, P3,000, and P5,000 for the first, second, and third (plus subsequent) offenses, respectively. Under the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act, child seats must secure from the DTI-BPS a PS Mark License or ICC Certificate prior to sale.

These violations and fines under the upcoming single ticketing system were all agreed upon by the Metro Manila Council on February 1, 2023. You can read more about this development here.

Alternatively, here’s a handy guide to help you guys choose the correct kind of car seat. Also, here’s an article on why the use of child restraint systems is still necessary even in slow-moving traffic.

So, do you own a child seat yet? Let us know in the comments.

