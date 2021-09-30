3 More ramps will be available on Skyway Stage 3 starting October 1

Skyway Stage 3 management has some good news for motorists: Come October 1, three additional on-ramps will be open to the motoring public.

The on-ramps opening tomorrow are Nagtahan Northbound ramp, G. Araneta Northbound ramp, and A. Bonifacio Southbound ramp. The new openings will surely make entering the elevated expressway more convenient for vehicles in their respective areas.

Management also took the opportunity to remind everyone that Easytrip tags still aren’t recognized on Skyway, the NAIA Expressway (NAIAX), South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX).

The company added, however, that it is working on incorporating Easytrip into its expressway system and asked for everyone’s understanding. Look:

Oh, and one last thing: Management wants you to know that it is currently implementing a strict 60kph speed limit on Skyway Stage 3 because of ongoing construction works.

So, three new ramps, no Easytrip recognition, and a 60kph speed limit. As always, drive safe out there if you need to be moving around during this pandemic.

