This is what construction of the SLEX-TR4 segment currently looks like

There are a few ongoing infrastructure projects that we’re looking forward to seeing completed—one of which is the South Luzon Expressway Toll Road 4 (SLEX-TR4).

This particular segment will connect the existing SLEX road network from Santo Tomas in Batangas all the way to Lucena City in Quezon. This will not only drastically reduce travel time going to the southern provinces of Luzon, but will also give tourism in those parts a big boost.

But when exactly will we be seeing this new toll road open to the public? Well, Pinoy Joyride has shared photos of the ongoing construction that began early on in 2019, and it appears there’s been some progress.

The new photos that surfaced online show Section A of SLEX-TR4, covering the 11.32km segment from Santo Tomas to Makban in Bay, Laguna. Frankly, there’s not much to go by yet, but we’re starting to get a picture of what this portion of the expressway will look like once it’s completed.

Speaking of completion, the Department of Public Works and Highways website indicates that construction of some portions of SLEX-TR4 is scheduled to finish sometime in 2023. Eventually, this tollway will connect to the planned SLEX-TR5 segment that will extend the road network further from Quezon to Sorsogon.

SLEX TR4 update photos:

