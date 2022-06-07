SMC, DOTr sign supplemental agreement for Lucena-Sorsogon SLEX segment

It was about two years ago when we first heard about San Miguel Corporation’s (SMC) plans to build a new South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) segment that will stretch from Lucena all the way to Sorsogon. Now, it appears SMC is making significant progress on the project.

In a statement released over the weekend, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced that it has signed a supplemental toll operations agreement with SMC for SLEX Toll Road 5 (TR5). This STOA will then be submitted to the Office of the President for approval.

SLEX TR5 is a four-lane divided toll road that starts at the endpoint of SLEX TR4 in Lucena City, Quezon. It will span about 420km to Matnog, Sorsogon and will have 28 interchanges in total.

The entire stretch of TR5 will have eight segments in total: Lucena to Gumaca, Gumaca to Tagkawayan, Tagkawayan to Sipocot, Sipocot to Naga City, Naga City to Polangui, Polangui to Legazpi City, Legazpi City to Sorsogon, and Sorsogon to Matnog. Construction of the first segment will reportedly cost around P26.3 billion and will take 24 months to complete.

