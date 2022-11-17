Heavy traffic erupts along SLEX due to RFID system failure

Did anybody here get caught in the middle of the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) carmageddon this morning? If not, just try checking social media—it’s all over the Internet.

Apparently, Autosweep RFID scanners went down earlier today. Checking the tweets of Skyway O&M Corporation, there were reports of “invalid reading at ETC lanes” as early as 7am, and these were apparently starting to cause traffic buildup along the tollway. And as we all know with traffic here in the Philippines, it won’t take long for a major mishap like this to cause mayhem on our roads.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Next-gen Toyota Innova to be more SUV than MPV?

It’s alarming just how many riders in Metro Manila hate wearing helmets

According to various netizens who voiced out their concerns on social media, tollway management reportedly resorted to manual scanning of RFID cards when the Autosweep system went down. This was what supposedly caused traffic to worsen by the minute.

We can’t verify if barriers at toll plazas remain up as of this writing, but all we know that as of 11am, traffic on SLEX was still dismal. If any of you southerners were planning to drive to Metro Manila today, you might want to think twice, or at least wait for traffic to subside.

SLEX traffic update as of 11am, November 17:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

How was your commute this morning, readers? If you have any images to share or stories to tell, the comments section is open.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia