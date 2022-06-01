SMC begins construction of new MRT-7 train depot in Bulacan

Things may have been a bit quiet regarding the construction of the MRT-7, but it appears San Miguel Corporation (SMC) is making significant progress with the massive railway project.

SMC has now announced that it has begun building the new MRT-7 train depot on a 20-hectare property in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. This new facility will have enough room to accommodate up to 150 train cars, which is well above the 108 cars initially set for the rail line. The company says this will ensure enough room for expansion if the need arises.

“This is yet another important milestone reached by our MRT-7 team, who have been diligently working for several years now, even throughout this pandemic, not only to build the physical structure of the rail system, but also to overcome the many right-of-way and property-related challenges faced by a project of this scale,” said SMC president and CEO Ramon S. Ang. “With the necessary land area for the MRT-7 depot finally complete, we can’t waste any more time; our people are fully committed to delivering this vital project to the public as soon as possible.”

As of this writing, the MRT-7 construction is over 60% complete. A number of MRT-7 train cars from Hyundai Rotem in South Korea have already arrived in the country. SMC expects the supplier to fully deliver all 108 cars by the end of this year.

