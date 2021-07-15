SMC: Traffic has eased up at Skyway Stage 3 toll plazas

The first day of toll-fee collection along Skyway Stage 3 wasn’t as smooth as San Miguel Corporation (SMC) would have wanted. Birthing pains were apparent, as there was significant traffic buildup in several toll plazas along the elevated expressway.

Since then, however, SMC has made some adjustments to address the situation and ensure smoother traffic flow along the tollway. This included the deployment of more personnel for traffic management and toll collection.

The company also opened more lanes for Autosweep RFID installation and reloading. Meanwhile, motorists without RFIDs or had insufficient balance in their Autosweep accounts were immediately asked to exit the toll plaza and move aside to avoid inconveniencing other motorists.

“It’s unfortunate that many motorists were caught in traffic last Monday. We apologize for the inconvenience. While this was not totally unexpected on the first day of toll collection, for our part, we know we have to do better. Hopefully, with the measures we put in place, traffic conditions will continue to improve and normalize,” said SMC president Ramon S. Ang. “Our Skyway teams are always on the ground, and we monitor our expressways via cameras 24/7. If there’s any issue, we can respond and make corrective measures very quickly.”

In addition, Ang also requested all motorists to get their RFIDs. He reiterated that these will ensure not only faster travel, but also safer trips along SMC-operated expressways.

“Also, as a reminder, please be conscious of which toll lanes you are using. Do not use ETC- only lanes if you have insufficient balance, as there are penalties that come with this,” Ang added. “If you have insufficient balance, please use the assigned lanes for RFID installation or reloading. Most of all, please always show courtesy towards fellow motorists and tollways workers.”

For those of you wondering how much toll fees cost along Skyway Stage 3, you can check out this previous story. As for those who are looking for alternate routes from the elevated tollway, you can click here.

