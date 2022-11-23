SMC is now refunding motorists for last week’s electronic toll disruptions

Some good news for those of you left frustrated by last week’s SMC Infrastructure electronic toll disruption: The expressway operator is now giving out refunds to motorists who were affected.

In a statement, the company said that the refunds will cover vehicles that passed through South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), STAR Tollway (STAR), NAIA Expressway (NAIAX), Skyway, and other affected expressways between 6am to 2pm on November 17.

The operator added that all refunds will be electronically credited to affected motorists’ Autosweep accounts.

Those who paid for their toll in cash, meanwhile, will be given a one-time free pass that may be used at any SLEX, STAR, NAIAX, or Skyway Stages 1 and 2 exit. To avail of this pass, motorists must present tellers with a valid receipt that proves they passed an SMC tollway between 6am to 2pm on November 17.

Refunds will be given out until December 22, 2022. SMC Infrastructure has also deployed more personnel at cash lanes to keep traffic flowing smoothly throughout the refund process.

In total, SMC estimated that around 84,000 vehicles were affected by last week’s electronic toll disruptions. Are you satisfied with how the expressway operator is handling the aftermath of that fiasco? Let us know in the comments.

