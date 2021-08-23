Stone throwers along SCTEX now face up to P2,500 in fines thanks to new ordinance

Throwing stones at passing cars is still a thing along some thoroughfares. This is wrong regardless of where it takes place, but stunts like these are much more dangerous along expressways where motorists travel at higher speeds.

To help deter stoning incidents and other prohibited acts (climbing the fence, roaming the area, and so on) along the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), the Sangguniang Bayan of Floridablanca in Pampanga has passed Municipal Ordinance No. 120.

Also known as the Floridablanca Anti-Stoning Ordinance, the measure will strengthen the area’s security systems and educate local communities on the dangers of, well, throwing stones at cars on a busy expressway. The ordinance also strengthens cooperation between the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the SCTEX management.

Individuals (or parents/guardians in cases where minors are the perpetrators) who violate the ordinance will face three days of community service for the first offense, five days of community service and a P1,500 fine for the second offense, and 10 days of community service plus a P2,500 for the third offense. Note that these penalties do not cover damage claims filed against the violators.

“We appreciate the move of Floridablanca to approve this ordinance aimed at boosting the safety of our motorists and our host communities,” NLEX Corporation president Luigi Bautista said in a statement.

“This supports our commitment to strictly implement measures to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow in our road network.”

Frankly, those penalties still seem kind of light when you consider lives have been lost to incidents like this. What do you think?

