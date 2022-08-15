A student’s guide to the LRT-1, LRT-2, and MRT-3 train lines

The return of face-to-face (F2F) classes is right around the corner. As such, students are starting to move in (or back) to Metro Manila as they prepare to go back to school.

We’re sure a huge percentage of these students will be first-timers in Metro Manila, so we reckon now’s a good time to put out a guide on public transportation. For this article, we’re going through the three major railway networks in the capital: the LRT-1, LRT-2, and MRT-3.

What are the LRT-1, LRT-2, and MRT-3 lines?

The Light Rail Transit Line 1 or the LRT-1 is the network that runs through parts of Pasay City, Manila City, and Valenzuela, with one end located on the northern side of Quezon City. A southbound extension that will see the LRT-1 line reach Cavite is currently in the works.

The LRT-2, meanwhile, runs almost perpendicular to the LRT-1 and MRT-3 lines and covers a portion of Manila City and Quezon City. A new eastbound segment that extends the LRT-2 line all the way to Marikina and Antipolo has since been opened.

Last but definitely not least is the MRT-3 line, arguably one of the busiest train lines within Metro Manila. It traverses the entirety of EDSA from Taft Avenue in Pasay City all the way to North Avenue in Quezon City. It passes through major business districts like Makati, Mandaluyong, and Ortigas.

Where are the train stations located?

PHOTO BY DOTr

LRT-1 Stations

Baclaran

EDSA

Libertad

Gil Puyat (or Buendia)

Vito Cruz (or Pablo Ocampo)

Quirino Avenue

Pedro Gil

United Nations

Central Terminal

Carriedo

Doroteo Jose ( transfer to LRT-2 Recto Station )

) Bambang

Tayuman

Blumentritt

Abad Santos

R. Papa

5th Avenue

Monumento

Malvar

Balintawak

Roosevelt

LRT-2 Stations

Recto ( transfer to LRT-1 Doroteo Jose Station )

) Legarda

Pureza

V. Mapa

J. Ruiz

Gilmore

Betty Go-Belmonte

Cubao ( transfer to MRT-3 Cubao Station )

) Anonas

Katipunan

Santolan

MRT-3 Stations

Taft ( transfer to LRT-1 EDSA Station )

) Magallanes

Ayala

Buendia

Guadalupe

Boni

Shaw Boulevard

Ortigas

Santolan

Cubao ( transfer to LRT-2 Cubao Station )

) Kamuning

Quezon Avenue

North Avenue

How do you transfer from one train line to the other?

As shown in the image above, the LRT-1 only intersects the LRT-2 and MRT-3 at almost opposite ends of the rail line. The same applies to how the LRT-2 and MRT-3 intersect the other rail lines.

Transferring between the LRT-1 and LRT-2 is only possible via the LRT-1 Doroteo Jose Station and the LRT-2 Recto Station. Transferring between the LRT-2 and MRT-3, meanwhile, can only be done via the LRT-2 and MRT-3 Cubao Station. As for moving between the MRT-3 and LRT-1, commuters can only do so at the LRT-1 EDSA Station or the MRT-3 Taft Station.

How much do the fares cost?

Instead of just trying to list them down one by one, you can just check out the fare matrices below. Take note that opting to use Beep cards—the official stored-value card used on all three rail lines—will entail fare discounts.

LRT-1 fare matrix

PHOTO BY LRMC

PHOTO BY LRMC

LRT-2 fare matrix

PHOTO BY LRTA

MRT-3 fare matrix

PHOTO BY DOTr

Are there any discounts and perks students can avail of?

According to Republic Act No. 11314 or the Student Fare Discount Law, students are entitled to a 20% discount on all domestic regular fares upon presentation of their school IDs or current validated enrollment documents supported by the prescribed government-issued identification document. This discount is available on all three train lines.

Take note, however, that the discount privilege does not apply to post-graduate students as well as those enrolled in short-term informal courses. Students may only avail of the discount during the period in which they are enrolled.

In addition to these discounts, LRTA will also be rolling out free LRT-2 rides for all students for the first semester of this new school year. The free rides will be available from August 22 to November 5, 2022.

What are the operating hours of each train line?

The operating hours vary from one line to another. It’s crucial that you know this, especially if you often commute early in the morning, and even more so if you ride the train late at night. This will allow you to plan your trips accordingly and avoid hassles such as missing the last trip.

LRT-1 operating hours

LRT-2 operating hours

MRT-3 operating hours

NOTE: These operating hours were last updated on August 15, 2022.

