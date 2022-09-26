Typhoon Karding: Number coding is suspended today, September 26

This weekend, the Philippines was hit by Super Typhoon Karding, leaving several communities devastated in its wake. While the rains and winds have started to die down, the public is still advised to take extra caution when going out, especially since floods may have yet to subside.

For motorists in the metro who still have to drive out today, take note that number coding is suspended across the capital today, September 26. Both the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Makati City Government have made their respective announcements.

In addition, the government has also suspended work and classes in all public schools and government offices today. This applies to Regions I, II, III, IV-A, IV-B, and V, as well as NCR and CAR.

If there’s still some rain in your area and you need to head out, take note of these driving tips. If your car was unfortunately caught in some floods last night, check out this article for some important advice.

Number coding suspension due to Super Typhoon Karding:

