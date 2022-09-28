DPWH: Typhoon ‘Karding’ leaves behind more than P135-M in infra damage so far

While Typhoon Karding may already be outside the country’s area of responsibility, the Philippines isn’t out of troubled waters just yet.

Based on partial numbers released by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Typhoon Karding has left behind at least P135.09 million in damage to the country’s infrastructure so far.

As of today, Central Luzon has taken the biggest hit so far with a reported P91.38 million in damages. The region is followed by the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) with P19.6 million, Western Visayas with P12 million, the Cagayan Valley with P9.11 million, and Mimaropa with P3 million.

Flood control structures make up the bulk of the partial count with P77.99 million in damages. Roads come in at second with P34.71 million in damages, followed by bridges with P22.39 million. Again, all of this is still only a partial count.

The DPWH also reports that some national roads remain impassable. Check them out below:

Kennon Road, Benguet (closed to non-residents) Cabagan-Santa Maria Overflow Bridge, Isabela Nueva Ecija-Aurora Road Danditeki River Detour Road

A handful of other major routes are currently only allowing limited traffic as well, the DPWH says.

We should have a clearer picture of Typhoon Karding’s total damage in the coming days. Hopefully, this is the worst 2022 has to throw at us in terms of unfortunate weather.

