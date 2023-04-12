UN Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt in PH to meet with transport sector

Road incidents are pretty common in the metro. Just check out the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System (MMARAS) reports from the past few years and you’ll see what we mean.

It’s a pressing issue here in the country, and that’s also why the United Nations is in talks with the transport sector to help address just that. UN Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt—yes, F1 fans, he’s the former Scuderia Ferrari team principal—is in the capital this week to meet with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and other concerned government agencies to discuss ways on how to reduce road crashes.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Peugeot XP400 will be launched at the 2023 Makina Moto Show

MIAS 2023: 7 Cars we want to see at this year’s show

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

According to the UN, road crashes cause over 1.3 million deaths per year around the globe. These crashes cost economies trillions of dollars per year, representing about three to five percent of their GDPs. In the next 10 years, the forecast is that there will be 13 million more deaths and 500 million more injuries due to these incidents. Ultimately, the UN’s goal is to half that figure by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Special Envoy’s meeting with the public sector is happening tomorrow. We’ll keep you posted on any important developments from that meeting. More as we have them.

See Also