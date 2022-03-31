Metro Manila turns to Davao City for help in implementing underground utility cables

One of the biggest eyesores when you’re out on the road in Metro Manila is the sea of utility cables crisscrossing overhead. Well, authorities have plans to address this issue and is turning to a city down south for inspiration.

In a Facebook post, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said that it is looking at Davao City for ideas on how to create Metro Manila’s underground utility cabling system.

The agency says that, specifically, it is looking at how Davao Light and Power is going about the process of installing its cables underground—the best practices used and challenges encountered by the company and local government units involved.

Underground utility cables in Metro Manila

Underground cabling system plans for Metro Manila still appear to be in the early stages, but one thing the DPWH picked up from its partners in Davao City is the creation of an “underground utility cabling committee” to streamline coordination between concessionaires.

The DPWH also shared that it is now considering funding this project by itself as a means of generating income for the government—a decision backed by the agency’s partners down south.

This is promising. Reducing the number of overhead cables won’t just make our road system prettier to look at. The move could pay off in terms of safety, too, as it will reduce the chance of cables falling down during storms. Floods, of course, need to be taken into consideration as well. Is this something you’re looking forward to?

Continue reading below ↓

