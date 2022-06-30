Iloilo’s Ungka 2 Flyover is now partially open to motorists from 6am to 8pm

Iloilo motorists, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has some good news for you: The Ungka 2 Flyover is finally open to you guys.

The new piece of infrastructure isn’t fully open, though. Both directions of traffic must share the half of the structure that is now operational, and only four-wheeled vehicles are permitted to drive on it. Also, there’s a 50kph speed limit in place and it will only be usable from 6am to 8pm. Trucks aren’t allowed on it, either.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

It looks like BBM is ending the trend of using Japanese SUVs as the Presidential vehicle

TikTok clip shows how the BGC-Ortigas Bridge isn’t pedestrian-friendly

Ungka 2 Flyover now partially open

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Once the P14-billion structure is completely finished, it will improve travel time to Iloilo International Airport and will reduce traffic congestion along Corazon Aquino Avenue and Benigno Aquino Jr. Avenue. It measures 453.7 meters in length and has a total of four lanes.

Last month, outgoing DPWH secretary Roger Mercado hyped the upcoming flyover as a game-changer for Iloilo City.

“These projects will ease accessibility and connectivity, and further boost the city’s tourism, economy, and infrastructure which will subsequently improve the lives of the people of Iloilo City and southern Iloilo,” he said.

As of last month, the Ungka 2 Flyover was already more than 80% complete. Do you think it will be 100% open soon?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.