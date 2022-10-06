Motoring News

Buses from UP Los Baños to LRT Buendia will be available starting October 17

LRT-bound trips are scheduled for 5am, Buendia-bound trips for 6pm daily
University of the Philippines Los Baños
PHOTO: University of the Philippines Los Baños on Facebook

Heads up, commuters from the south: bus trips from the University of Los Baños (UPLB) going to the LRT-1 Buendia Station will once again be available starting October 17, 2022.

Currently, UPLB-LRT Buendia trips are scheduled for 5am, while LRT Buendia-UPLB trips are scheduled for 6pm. Both are available daily. The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs said that additional trips will be scheduled depending on demand.

Previously, there were also buses from UPLB going straight to Cubao, and these were only available on Monday mornings. In the comments section, some people were requesting that these same trips be reopened. However, provincial buses still aren’t allowed on EDSA, so we might have to wait a bit before those routes become available again.

In any case, you can check out the official advisory below.

UPLB-LRT Buendia bus schedule:

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

