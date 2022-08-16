Urban planner: Cable cars will not solve Metro Manila traffic

Putting up a cable car system to address Metro Manila’s traffic mess? This isn’t the first time the idea has been brought up. Before Senator Robinhood Padilla, former Department of Transportation (DOTr) head Arthur Tugade pitched a similar setup in 2016.

But will it work? According to architect Jun Palafox Jr., it might help loosen congested roadways, although it will not solve the capital’s traffic mess.

In a recent TeleRadyo interview, the urban planner discussed Padilla’s latest proposal. By the sound of it, a cable car system has promise, but it will not be the magic solution to Metro Manila’s traffic woes.

“It will alleviate the situation. It will not solve the traffic. Kailangan lahat ng transportation modes tignan na natin,” Palafox said during the interview.

“Even water transport. Matagal na namin na-propose, like modern transport along Laguna Lake, Pasig River, and Manila Bay. We can interconnect them.”

Palafox added that a cable car system could be put up in the eastern part of Metro Manila, as many commuters who cannot afford properties closer to their place of work reside there.

“Kasi mga empleyado ng, let’s say, Makati Central Business District, Fort Bonifacio, Ortigas, maraming nakatira sa Antipolo, Sierra Madre Mountains kasi mas mura ang lupa doon,” he stressed.

“Sa mga job centers natin like yung central business districts, na-forced out ang mga empleyado. Kasi mahal ang lupa sa Makati, sa Fort Bonifacio, sa Ortigas.”

Asked whether or not putting up a cable car system in Metro Manila would be financially viable, Palafox said that at this point, all options should at least be considered.

“You know, P1 trillion a year we are wasting on traffic. The same with P1 trillion a year traffic sa NAIA. Kaya lahat po dapat na [proposal], tingnan natin.”

“Marami pong challenges yan pag ilalagay natin sa EDSA. I hope they will look at these challenges muna before implementing it, and of course this will pass through the scrutiny of both houses, Congress and Senate, the Committee on Transportation, they might even create a technical working group,” the architect added.

So, what do you think about putting up a cable car system in Metro Manila? Is it the way to go? Let us know in the comments.

