Report: Driver in viral video finally charged

Do you remember the viral video involving the driver of a crossover and a mall security guard from June? Relatively little has been heard regarding the case over the past few months. Now, we have an update.

According to a report by ABS-CBN News, the driver in the viral video has been indicted for frustrated homicide. This comes after a Mandaluyong assistant city prosecutor found there was probable cause to charge the motorist.

“It would not be amiss to state that respondent neither reduced velocity, halted nor changed direction after complainant was pinned by his vehicle. Respondent did not even express any regard for complainant by stopping his vehicle and/or alighting therefrom to check on the victim,” a resolution from June 29 reads.

“Worse, respondent impertinently sped away as if nothing happened and without due concern that he could still [run] over complainant with his rear tires.”

And in case you missed it, the driver in the video is already perpetually disqualified from ever holding a Land Transportation Office (LTO) driver’s license again.

So, how do you think this case will turn out? Chime in.

