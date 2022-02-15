Racing News

Scuderia AlphaTauri pulls the wraps off its 2022 F1 car

Unlike Red Bull’s reveal, this one’s an actual car
by Joe Holding | 5 hours ago
PHOTO: Scuderia AlphaTauri

In keeping up with everyone else so far, AlphaTauri has decided to smother its latest-generation car with a heap of continuity. But that’s okay, because the team’s dark-blue-and-white livery is one of the most handsome color schemes on the grid. To our eyes, anyway.

Also, AlphaTauri has got one over parent outfit Red Bull in that it appears to have revealed an actual car—as opposed to a dummy template fresh out of the 3D printer—with unique shapes and elements and whatnot. How novel.

“I am pleased with how the 2021 season went as a whole, ending with our best-ever points score,” said Scuderia AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost. “We have a strong team working in both Faenza and Bicester, as well as a number of very good partners, that collaborate with us, and we hope to continue our strong performance in 2022.”

“This season we are excited about new beginnings and have explored a lot of interesting opportunities to add style aspects to F1,” said AlphaTauri CEO Ahmet Mercan.

“AlphaTauri’s fashion season kicked off in Italy in Florence at Pitti Uomo. For Scuderia AlphaTauri, it is a new era in Formula 1, and for AlphaTauri it is a new era in style. As a premium fashion brand, it’s the perfect partnership to engage with a strong community of fans and hopefully, our contribution to the world of F1 inspires a new generation of fans to share our passion.”

See the remaining F1 car launch dates by clicking these blue words. Scroll on below for more photos of AlphaTauri’s new F1 car.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com.

PHOTO: Scuderia AlphaTauri

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com.

