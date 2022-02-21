Mercedes is back in silver for the 2022 F1 season

After two seasons in an all-black, awareness-raising, anti-racism livery, Mercedes is back to its iconic silver for 2022. Yep, it’s the return of the Silver Arrows, complete with dashes of Ineos red and Petronas green. Bit of a looker, isn’t it? Worth noting that the floor of the car on Merc’s online reveal looked different from the car you see in these pictures, though.

He left us all guessing after the controversial end to the 2021 campaign, but Lewis Hamilton is also back and will take his seat alongside new teammate George Russell. The pair have a shakedown session at Silverstone on launch day, with the small matter of Storm Eunice to contend with in the UK. Hope Merc packed their full wet Pirellis.

PHOTO BY Mercedes AMG Petronas

“Ever since work on W13 began, I have seen an excited enthusiasm in our team members like never before, thanks to the scale of opportunity that these technical regulations provide,” said Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team principal and CEO Toto Wolff. “Towards the end of the year when the car build project truly came together, I felt a deep passion across the whole organization, not only in the technical arena but across our bases at Brackley and Brixworth who were embracing a mindset of, ‘We can do this.’”

“Engineers love a challenge and therefore it is a fantastic opportunity to do something fresh. In the aerodynamic world, normally you are chasing after little bits and pieces, but with such big regulation changes, the gains have been coming in big chunks which is quite satisfying,” said technical director Mike Elliott. “On the flipside, we've had a period of success, winning the last eight Constructors’ titles and this is a reset. All the teams have started from scratch with the model provided by F1 and you don't get to carry over the benefits or fix the issues from last year’s car, so everyone began this journey at the same level.”

PHOTO BY Mercedes AMG Petronas

PHOTO BY Mercedes AMG Petronas

PHOTO BY Mercedes AMG Petronas

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

