Williams shows off its new look for the upcoming 2022 F1 season

Williams hasn’t been afraid to freshen up its livery over the last few years, and 2022 is no different with last year’s white nose making way for a full carbon fiber body of many hues of blue, plus red accents.

Is this really the FW44 though? The consensus is that it isn’t, with the team copying Red Bull’s approach and saving the actual car for pre-season testing. Hopefully, this means Williams has a few tricks up its sleeve, and that it isn’t about to miss the first shakedown day as it did back in 2019.

“Over its history as an iconic Formula 1 team, Williams Racing has shown great strength and sophistication. The new visual identity of the 2022 car perfectly encapsulates these characteristics that the staff, drivers, and fans have demonstrated time and time again,” said Williams F1 CEO & team principal Jost Capito. “As we move into the new era of our sport, the FW44 highlights the transition to the future, as well as acknowledging the timeless qualities that make us who we are.”

PHOTO BY Williams Racing

“Last season we were thrilled and proud to make such strong advancements as a team, with a number of well-earned points-scoring results in addition to a podium,” Capito added.“Looking forward, we want to build on this success, and the FW44 perfectly embodies these ambitions to return to the front of the grid. I look forward to witnessing this progression with Nicholas [Latifi] and Alex [Albon] at the helm.”

PHOTO BY Williams Racing

PHOTO BY Williams Racing

PHOTO BY Williams Racing

PHOTO BY Williams Racing

PHOTO BY Williams Racing

PHOTO BY Williams Racing

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

