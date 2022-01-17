Excited for the 2022 F1 season? Here’s the full 23-race calendar

The 2022 Formula 1 season is almost upon us—whether you’ve already moved past the controversial end to the 2021 championship or not. There are a lot of new things to look forward to this year, from the new cars and regulations to the new team rosters.

The 2022 race calendar is now out as well. Barring any further cancellations due to COVID-19, the Melbourne, Singapore, Montreal, and Suzuka Grands Prix will make their return this year. The inaugural Miami GP will also be held this season.

Similar to last year, the 2022 season will kick off in Bahrain and will conclude in Abu Dhabi. For the full 23-race schedule, you can read on below:

March 20 – Bahrain (Sakhir) March 27 – Saudi Arabia (Jeddah) April 10 – Australia (Melbourne) April 24 – Italy (Imola) May 8 – Miami (Miami) May 22 – Spain (Barcelona) May 29 – Monaco (Monaco) June 12 – Azerbaijan (Baku) June 19 – Canada (Montreal) July 3 – United Kingdom (Silverstone) July 10 – Austria (Spielberg) July 24 – France (Le Castellet) July 31 – Hungary (Budapest) August 28 – Belgium (Spa) September 4 – Netherlands (Zandvoort) September 11 – Italy (Monza) September 25 – Russia (Sochi) October 2 – Singapore (Singapore) October 9 – Japan (Suzuka) October 23 – USA (Austin) October 30 – Mexico (Mexico City) November 13 – Brazil (Sao Paulo) November 20 – Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi)

The new cars of each of the 10 teams are also set to be revealed before all the racing action begins, but only Aston Martin has a confirmed launch date (February 10) as of this writing.

Are you guys stoked for the new season? If you have any bold predictions for 2022, feel free to drop them in the comments section.

