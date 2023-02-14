AlphaTauri’s F1 car will look like this next season

This rather fine-looking livery—seen here with the New York skyline in the background—is what Red Bull junior team AlphaTauri will be running for the 2023 F1 season.

Revealed in the middle of New York Fashion Week (AlphaTauri is a fashion brand, after all), the paint job combines elements of last year’s design with the is-it-blue-or-is-it-purple car that grabbed a podium in 2019.

Probably not the best omen that Yuki Tsunoda and newcomer Nyck de Vries still didn’t make an expanded eight-person podium (second pic in the gallery above) at the reveal, nonetheless the team will be hoping to improve on last year’s ninth-place finish in the constructors’ championship in which only Williams finished with fewer points.

Star driver Pierre Gasly has of course departed for Alpine, leaving Tsunoda as the team’s most experienced driver as the 22-year-old begins his third campaign.

Meanwhile Gasly’s replacement de Vries has only raced in F1 once, albeit scoring points on his debut for Williams when Alex Albon came down with appendicitis on the eve of last year’s Italian Grand Prix.

“I’ve had a lot of fun this week in New York City and it’s also been great to attend the event here today,” said Tsunoda. “It’s such a cool backdrop for both the fashion collection and our new 2023 livery. The classic Scuderia AlphaTauri colors looks great next to the new clothes and I can’t wait to try both out this season!”

And De Vries added: “I’ve loved attending my first event as a Scuderia AlphaTauri driver, the opportunity to represent the brand at New York Fashion Week has been extremely special for me, and really showed me what the brand is about. The livery looks great, and you can see how the sleek A/W collection has inspired it, so I can’t wait to see it on track.”

Where does the AT04 rank alongside the Haas VF-23, Red Bull RB19, Williams FW45, and Alfa Romeo C43 we’ve seen so far? Next up are McLaren and Aston Martin…

More photos of AlphaTauri’s 2023 F1 car:

