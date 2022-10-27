Sauber to officially become Audi’s F1 works team starting 2026

‘Wait, didn’t we already know that?’ is probably the first thing that sprung into your head when you read the headline. And you’re right, we did already know that Audi was entering F1 and we were 99.9% sure it would do so with the Sauber team currently sponsored by Alfa Romeo.

Well, now Audi has officially confirmed the above, which makes it New News. It plans to buy a stake in Sauber to transform it into a full works team for 2026, with work already underway on an Audi engine built to the new V6 turbo hybrid regulations agreed earlier this year.

Meanwhile Alfa Romeo—currently the title sponsor of the Switzerland-based team, having never been involved in the actual engineering side of things—is set to disappear from F1 at the end of next season.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Ferrari owner who used bus lane won’t be able to renew his supercar’s LTO registration

The Yamaha Gear is a small urban commuter you never knew you wanted

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Audi

To bridge the gap between then and the arrival of the Audi powertrain, Sauber will continue to use engines supplied by Ferrari in 2024 and 2025.

“We are delighted to have gained such an experienced and competent partner for our ambitious Formula 1 project,” said Audi AG Board Member responsible for the F1 program Oliver Hoffmann. “We already know the Sauber Group with its state-of-the-art facility and experienced team from previous collaborations and are convinced that together we will form a strong team.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, team principal Frederic Vasseur said: “The partnership between Audi AG and Sauber Motorsport is a key step for our team as we continue to make progress towards the front of the grid.

“To become Audi’s official works team is not only an honor and a great responsibility: it’s the best option for the future and we are fully confident we can help Audi achieve the objectives they have set for their journey in Formula One.”

PHOTO BY Audi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Earlier this year we thought sister brand Porsche would also be deep into its F1 entry preparations by now, but its proposed tie-up with Red Bull is no longer on the cards. Could they end up doing a deal with Williams instead?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.