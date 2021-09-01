Filipina racer Bianca Bustamante to participate in the 2021 FIA Girls on Track program

The FIA Girls on Track Rising Stars is on for a second staging. And this year, a Filipina racing driver will be participating in the program.

Sixteen-year-old Bianca Bustamante has been selected as one of the 14 kart racers in the program’s senior category. She will be representing the entire region as the only Asian driver joining this year’s run.

Bustamante will travel to France to compete in a three-day shoot-out from October 21 to 23 at the Circuit Paul Ricard. Upon the completion of this stage, eight junior and eight senior drivers will be selected to participate in two separate karting and Formula 4 training camps.

Afterwards, the four finalists from each category will attend the karting and Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) scouting camps. The winning junior driver will have the chance to participate in an International Karting season with the support of the FDA, while the winning senior driver will have a chance to develop a professional career in the sport through the academy.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY CBR Media

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Bustamante started racing when she was just five years old, and has since collected several trophies and awards. These include the following:

China Grand Prix Kart Scholarship (four-time winner)

Champion, Macau International Kart GP (2014, 2018, 2019)

Overall champion, Junior Asian Karting Open Championship (2018, 2019)

Philippines Driver of the Year – Karting (2018, 2019, 2020)

Philippines National Junior Karter of the Year (2018)

Continue reading below ↓

Bustamante recently shared her achievement and excitement on social media. You can check it out below:

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.