Bianca Bustamante to join 2023 Formula 4 UAE Championship Season

Up-and-coming racer Bianca Bustamante continues to make strides in the global motorsport scene. After impressing in her W Series debut last year—despite the season being cut short—the 17-year-old Filipina is now set to join the Formula 4 UAE Championship with PREMA this year.

The 2023 season kicks off on January 13, wherein Bustamante will begin her journey across a five-round, 15-race series to be held in Dubai, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi. She will get seat time with the new Tatuus F4 T421 GEN2 car across multiple events, testing the car and practicing before competing in several races that will further hone her skills.

“I’m very excited to be joining PREMA for the F4 UAE. PREMA is one of the most prestigious racing organizations in the world, and it’s truly an honor to be able to drive for them,” said Bustamante. “This winter, I will gain much-needed seat time to perform at my best in competition as we head into the 2023 season. Thank you PREMA for giving me this incredible opportunity. Most importantly, thanks to Laurence Escalante and Lance East Exotics for believing in me and supporting me on my racing journey.”

“We are delighted to welcome Bianca for 2023 as she joins us for F4 UAE,” said PREMA team principal Rene Rosin. “We are really looking forward to working with her and I think Bianca will be an outstanding fit right from the start considering what she was able to achieve in her first season in single-seaters. We will support her progression to the maximum to help her express her full potential.”

Really, really exciting stuff ahead for this young talent. Best of luck to you this season, Bianca!

Bianca Bustamante joins the Formula 4 UAE Championship with PREMA:

