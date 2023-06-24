Charles Leclerc would ‘love’ to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

In news that might have passed you by, Ferrari won something recently. While the Scuderia’s Formula One team continues to struggle – despite a solid finish at last weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix – its delightful endurance racer did something incredible two weekends back.

Because it beat reigning WEC champions Toyota at the most famous endurance race in the world. Ferrari’s 499P Hypercar took overall victory at the 2023 Le Mans 24hr race in a battle for the ages, and Charles Leclerc – his name won’t have passed you by – was there to witness the victory.

Speaking ahead of the Canadian GP, the F1 ace was asked his thoughts on Ferrari’s Le Mans triumph. “I’ve said it many times now, I think it's an incredible race and of course I would love to participate one day. I don't know when, but I would love to. It was incredible.

“It was the first time for me attending the race. Obviously, it couldn’t have ended up better with Ferrari winning, but the whole event is crazy. The first six hours were crazy with the weather too. So it was very, very exciting.

“And I think the last time I went to see a race as a spectator was a very, very long time ago, too. So it was good.”

Apparently, Leclerc stayed up until 4:30am on Sunday morning watching Ferrari claw through the race – impressive commitment – and he only managed around four hours of sleep. “It was OK,” he said.

Fernando Alonso – no stranger to winning at Le Mans, having done so with Toyota in 2018 and 2019 – was asked whether he reckoned Leclerc should just do it.

“Yes, why not?”

Note: This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

