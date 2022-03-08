Report: F1 boss says ‘Drive to Survive’ renegotiations with Netflix may be in order

There’s no doubt Netflix’s Drive to Survive has opened up the world of Formula 1 to countless new fans in the past couple of years. But is the series’ stint with the streaming giant as secure as feedback suggests?

According to a recent report by Express, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali brought up the prospect of renegotiating Drive to Survive’s place with Netflix in the future.

“I think that it’s important for us to be with Drive to Survive, with our Netflix friends, up to the moment where we believe that we’ll make sure that it’s a differentiating factor,” the executive reportedly told Wall Street analysts.

“If it’s becoming just a different way to speak about F1 without adding, or giving to the Formula 1 platform any added value, maybe I think it’s better to renegotiate and see with Netflix and with the other partners what could be a possibility to do something different in the future,” he added.

Those quotes do bring up some pretty big question marks regarding the series’ future. Domenicali, however, went on to acknowledge that Drive to Survive has played a huge role in drawing in new fans to motorsport.

“But for sure, this platform has been a vital part on the growth of awareness, mainly with the young generation and with newcomers of F1,” he said. “And for that we need to thank that vision, and the process and the quality, that has been really very, very good.”

For all our sakes, let’s hope things work out between the two parties soon. Are you as pumped for the new season as we are?

