SM City North EDSA is about to get an indoor electric go kart track

If you ask us, an indoor go-kart setup is definitely the way to go if you want to satisfy your track fix in a jiffy—if only because we aren’t big fans of getting drenched in between laps.

If you agree that the smell of sweat and rainwater mixing together underneath a race suit leaves much to be desired, SM North EDSA’s City Mall (a short walk from the upcoming MRT-7) will soon have its own indoor go kart setup called the EKartRaceway.

According to the EKartRaceway Facebook page, it’s scheduled to open in December 2021 if everything goes according to plan. The indoor setup will cover a total of 2,091 square meters and will feature a track that spans 300 meters in length, too.

Racers will be behind the wheel of Blue Shock Race electric karts, and can utilize a remote POS system so customers can limit physical interaction with the track’s staff. The company says slots are on a first come, first serve basis, and that it will offer group discounts. If you’re looking to try this out when it opens, you might do well to gather a bunch of friends first so you can save a bit.

“What do you do during a prolonged rainy season? Or during a brutal heatwave? Come join us for some safe, serious, high-adrenaline fun,” the company says.

Again, this place isn’t operational yet and is scheduled to open its doors towards the end of the year. That and, well, we’re still in the middle of a pandemic so maybe it might not be such a good idea to gather for a fun day at the track just yet. Excited about this?

