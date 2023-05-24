Honda to join forces with Aston Martin F1 team in 2026

Honda has a long and colorful history in Formula 1. The Japanese automaker entered the sport in 1964 and won its first race at the 1965 Mexican Grand Prix. Let’s not forget the dominant McLaren Honda days where Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna were trading wins (and blows) in the late-80s. It’s had ups and downs through the years, but it found its stride again with Red Bull Racing.

These days, Honda is more of a technical partner than engine supplier for Red Bull. But by 2026, it will be back to supplying powertrains, but for a different team. In three years, it will be powering the Aston Martin F1 team.

PHOTO BY Honda

Honda will roll out a new powertrain unit for Aston Martin that is in line with the new technical regulations and in line with F1's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

"One of the key reasons for our decision to take up the new challenge in F1 is that the world's pinnacle form of racing is striving to become a sustainable racing series, which is in line with the direction Honda is aiming toward carbon neutrality," said Toshihiro Mibe, Global CEO of Honda.

Among the new tech regulations is for the powertrain to balance internal combustion and electric power with a 50/50 ratio. These regulations also require the use of 100% sustainable fuel. To comply, Honda needs to find gains in increasing the energy recovery system (ERS) output.

"Honda is a global titan and its success in motorsport is longstanding and incredibly impressive. I would like to thank Mr. Mibe and Mr. Watanabe, and the whole team at HRC as we embark on this exciting future together from 2026," said Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team.

