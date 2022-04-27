SM City North EDSA’s indoor electric go-kart track will have its soft opening on May 1

In September 2021, we shared the news that SM City North EDSA would soon be home to an indoor electric go-kart track. Well, more than half a year later, the joint is finally opening.

Well, technically it’s just a soft opening—but hey, it’s an opening nonetheless. Anyway, EKartRaceway will open its doors to the public on May 1, 2022. That’s this Sunday already, for those of you eager to show off behind the wheel.

The track is located on the third floor of the mall. Its schedule for its opening day will be from 6pm to 10pm only, though. Look:

Indoor electric go kart track opening

By the way, take note that only junior karts are currently available. This is limited to those aged eight and above and to adults up to 5’9” in height. Race sessions are currently priced at P650 each.

Again, this track will only be in its soft opening phase come next month. Management says that eager racers can expect news regarding a grand opening soon. By then, the facility will feature adult and dual-seat go-karts as well.

Frankly, this is a very convenient development for go karters looking to get their fix with the convenience of a roof over their heads. Do you plan on dropping by soon?

