Ken Block’s race number 43 has been retired for the 2023 season

The FIA has announced that it is retiring Ken Block’s #43 racing number for the 2023 motorsport season.

Following Block’s sad passing last week after a snowmobile accident, the FIA together with the World Rally Championship (WRC) both agreed that his number should not be used this year.

FIA boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “Given the enormous contribution our great friend Ken Block made to motorsport and the fact that he was held in such high regard by people the world over, it is entirely appropriate that his #43 will be withdrawn from use during the 2023 WRC season.

“While it’s a small gesture, we hope that it is one that will bring some comfort to his family and friends at this time. Ken was a true legend and the memory of this true legend will live with us forever.”

The WRC’s managing director Jona Siebel added: “For Ken, fan engagement was paramount, making him a beloved figure of the WRC. As a sport, withdrawing the number 43—a number synonymous with Ken—is our small mark of respect for Ken’s family, friends and fans.”

