Racing News

Gymkhana legend and DC Shoes co-founder Ken Block has passed away

The award-winning racer figured in a snowmobile accident
by Leandre Grecia | 2 hours ago
Ken Block passes away in snowmobile accident
PHOTO: Audi

Sad news today, folks. Ken Block—award-winning racer and absolute adrenaline junkie—has passed away.

Hoonigan Industries confirmed the news on Instagram. The 55-year-old former Gymkhana star reportedly died in a snowmobile accident. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed,” the post read.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER KEN BLOCK STORIES YOU MIGHT WANT TO READ:
One look at the ‘Hoonipigasus’ and you already know it’s a Ken Block car
Ken Block’s Ford F-150 Raptor would be a major violation magnet in PH

Block is one of the most decorated racers of his time. Since starting his rally career in 2005, the man has nabbed several X Games medals, race wins, and lots of other podium finishes. He also starred from Gymkhana Three to Gymkhana Ten, having amassed half a billion views on YouTube with his insane driving and wild stunts. He recently parted ways with Ford and entered a partnership with Audi to help develop the German brand’s electric cars.

Ken Block in an Audi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos

Gone too soon. We hope the guy can shred all the tires and jump all the cars he wants wherever he’s headed.

Some of the best Ken Block content throughout the years:

See Also

Read Next
LTO reminds motorcycle taxis: Stop overcharging passengers
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Audi

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱