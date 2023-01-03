Gymkhana legend and DC Shoes co-founder Ken Block has passed away

Sad news today, folks. Ken Block—award-winning racer and absolute adrenaline junkie—has passed away.

Hoonigan Industries confirmed the news on Instagram. The 55-year-old former Gymkhana star reportedly died in a snowmobile accident. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed,” the post read.

Block is one of the most decorated racers of his time. Since starting his rally career in 2005, the man has nabbed several X Games medals, race wins, and lots of other podium finishes. He also starred from Gymkhana Three to Gymkhana Ten, having amassed half a billion views on YouTube with his insane driving and wild stunts. He recently parted ways with Ford and entered a partnership with Audi to help develop the German brand’s electric cars.

Gone too soon. We hope the guy can shred all the tires and jump all the cars he wants wherever he’s headed.

