Lando Norris wears one of the coolest Formula 1 helmets we’ve ever seen

Liveries aren’t the only way for teams and drivers to kind of personalize their vehicles on the track. The helmets the latter wear present an equally enticing opportunity to get creative, too.

One of the helmets Lando Norris is sporting for McLaren this season should serve as a fine example. It’s basketball-themed—literally.

Norris recently took to social media to share his fancy new piece of headgear with his followers, and the reception has been incredibly positive. So far on Facebook, the post of his helmet has garnered almost 100,000 likes.

Lando Norris basketball-themed Formula 1 helmet

We can see why, too. Produced by Bell Helmets, it would make for a convincing basketball minus the obvious traits of protective headgear. The piece features dimples that look like the ones you’ll find on an actual basketball (though we’ll have to actually feel the thing to see if these are simply printed on), and even ‘genuine leather’ stamped on. In place of players’ autographs, though, are sponsor and Formula 1 branding.

Why a basketball? Norris’ explanation is simple: “I saw some people playing basketball one time, and I thought, damn, that’d make for a cool helmet. So I did it, and here it is for you to own for yourself. It has some cool details on it, like my signature, my logo, and my name in black with a nice neon outline.”

Want one? Fortunately for you, the helmet is available for purchase on the official Lando Norris website—albeit as a 1:2 scale model. Price is set at £165 (over P10,000).

