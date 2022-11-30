Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto has announced his resignation

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has resigned from his position after a calamitous season in which Charles Leclerc’s title challenge collapsed following a series of reliability issues and strategic mistakes.

The 2022 campaign had got off to a promising start with Ferrari winning two of the first three races and Leclerc establishing a 46-point lead in the championship, but that quickly unraveled and the team ended the season with only four victories despite securing 12 pole positions from 22 Grands Prix.

Engine failures cost Leclerc wins in Spain and Azerbaijan, while a strategy error robbed the Monegasque of an easy home victory in Monaco. Further mistakes on the pit wall scuppered opportunities in Britain and Hungary too, after which Red Bull pulled away with its superior car development to win every race bar Brazil in the second half of the season.

Ferrari finished a distant second in the constructors’ championship, just barely finishing ahead of a Mercedes team that started the year with a half-car, half-pogo-stick.

And now it seems Binotto has paid the price for it. Don’t forget we’re only two weeks on from Ferrari releasing a statement saying that rumors about Binotto’s position were “totally without foundation.”

Aged well, hasn’t it?

“With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari,” said Binotto. “I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.

“I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me. I would like to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction.”

Meanwhile, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna commented: “I would like to thank Mattia for his many great contributions over 28 years with Ferrari and particularly for leading the team back to a position of competitiveness during this past year.

“As a result, we are in a strong position to renew our challenge, above all for our amazing fans around the world, to win the ultimate prize in motorsport. Everyone here at the Scuderia and in the wider Ferrari community wishes Mattia well for the future.”

Binotto will officially leave Ferrari on 31 December and the process to find his successor is already underway. The rumors suggest Alfa Romeo team boss Frederic Vasseur could be Binotto’s replacement… who’s your money on?

