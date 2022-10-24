Max Verstappen has tied the F1 record for most wins in a season

Though he already secured his second world championship back at the Japanese Grand Prix, it seems Max Verstappen’s 2022 campaign isn’t over yet. The Dutchman took the top spot once again at the United States Grand Prix this past weekend, tying the record currently held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for most wins in a season.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

MMDA to implement 11am to 11pm mall hours, prohibit weekday sales for 2022 holidays

Temporary islands, new traffic scheme currently in place at QC Circle exits

Lewis Hamilton came in second, while Charles Leclerc secured third place. Verstappen’s Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, came in fourth. Along the way, Red Bull also secured its fifth constructors’ title—its first since 2013. Verstappen dedicated his victory to the late Red Bull GmbH co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who passed away just before the start of qualifying for the US GP.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“It was not made easy for us but in the end of course, extremely happy to win in this difficult weekend for us. I think this was actually a race that he [Mateschitz] would have loved to see,” said Verstappen.

“Of course I’m sad, but I’m also incredibly proud of the whole team of the way they’ve operated the whole weekend—apart from the pit stop, but that was a gun failure and these things can unfortunately happen. But we kept it together and we won also the constructors’ [title], so I’m very proud of everyone.

“Also, the people who don’t even come to the track, back at the factory, the effort they put into the car this year has been enormous and I’m very proud of everyone to secure this.”

Up next for the 2022 Formula 1 season is the Mexican Grand Prix, which is scheduled for October 31 in our timezone.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.