McLaren is going cyberpunk in Singapore and Japan

McLaren has unveiled a special livery that it will run on its cars at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend and at the Japanese Grand Prix the following week.

Neon pink and Papaya orange is not a color combination we expected from McLaren, while the detailed engine and hybrid system x-ray sections are very cool indeed.

Apparently, the livery has been designed in collaboration with one of the McLaren F1 team’s ‘primary partners’ OKX. Nope, we hadn’t heard of them either, but then apparently OKX is some kind of cryptocurrency firm and if we’re honest that’s a whole world we know very little about.

Anyway, the livery will be referred to as “Future Mode” and will be on both Lando Norris’ and Daniel Ricciardo’s cars throughout the two Grand Prix weekends. After the Japanese GP comes to an end it’ll be available on the F1 22 game too.

What do we think, F1 fans?

More photos of McLaren’s cyberpunk livery:

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

