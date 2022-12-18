Mercedes F1 team has renamed a road in honor of Niki Lauda

Mercedes has renamed the main road running through its Formula 1 factory in Brackley in honour of Niki Lauda, with the street now known as ‘Lauda Drive’. A lovely tribute, we think you’ll agree.

“It’s a true honour to unveil Lauda Drive and it was great to see so many team members gather to watch the reveal,” said Mercedes-AMG F1 team boss Toto Wolff as he unveiled the new road sign.

“While our dear friend and colleague Niki wouldn’t have wanted us to make a fuss, he would also be proud to have this road named after him. It was a privilege for all of us to work alongside him and I was lucky enough to call him one of my best friends.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One

“He was a massive contributor to our success, a great sparring partner for me and a strong non-executive chairman, who we miss dearly. I wish he was still here as my friend and as a chairman, because there would have been many questions I’d have liked to ask him this year. His legacy lives on in so many shapes and forms, but to know so many people will pass down Lauda Drive in the years to come is very special.”

Mercedes says the road was previously called ‘Reynard Park’ after the previous owner of the Brackley site, but it was changed following approval from the local authority and Lauda’s family.

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.