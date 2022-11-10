Someone just bought Michael Schumacher’s title-winning Ferrari F2003 F1 car for P860-M

Just like its driver, the Ferrari Formula 1 car you see above has broken a record. RM Sotheby’s has announced that Michael Schumacher’s old F2003 has now become the most valuable ‘modern-era’ F1 car ever sold, with an eye-watering price tag of $14.8m.

Or $14,873,327 (P864.66 million) to be exact. It breaks the previous record… itself held by an ex-Michael Schumacher F1 car. That Ferrari was an F2001 that went for relative peanuts—a steal at just $7,504,000 (P436 million) when it sold back in 2017.

This F2003 is the car in which Schuey recorded the sixth of his seven Formula One world titles, bagging five race victories, three pole positions and two more podiums. We’re told the car was presented for sale “in full running order,” and was treated to a recent overhaul by Ferrari itself.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

QC resident illegally uses DIY ‘no parking’ signs to reserve a street parking slot

Owner of busway-trespassing Ferrari won’t be allowed to drive... for now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

It was even given a once over by Mick Schumacher at Fiorano (Ferrari’s private test ground), and by ‘once over,’ well… you know what that means. Suffice to say, it “provided an unforgettable moment for all Formula One fans,” according to RM Sotheby’s.

“Formula One cars of this quality and provenance rarely come to market,” explained the company’s EMEA director of sales Augustin Sabatié-Garat. A car of rare quality…. just like its driver, then.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

More photos of Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2003 F1 car:

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.