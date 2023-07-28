The Mitsubishi Delica support van is the perfect backup for the Strada rally truck

It’s understandable that the pickup world has Strada fever at the moment. After all, it’s been nine years since we last saw an all-new generation, and the latest models packs a whole lot more tech. It also helps that the redesigned truck will also compete in the upcoming Asia Cross Country Rally 2023 (AXCR 2023).

But aside from the Strada rally truck, Mitsubishi also showed the vehicle that will provide backup to the main attraction of the company’s AXCR campaign. The vehicle of choice is none other than the good ol’ Delica.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Now, we’ve been going on and on that we wish we had this van here. We think it’s a good fit in the local market, and it’s a shame there is no allocation for left-hand drive markets. But, moving on, the Delica’s practicality, durability, and capabilities will be put to the test in AXCR 2023 as it does a whole lot of heavy lifting to keep the Strada rally truck going.

But aside from that, this Delica has another important function. The van will be transporting Ralliart team director Hiroshi Masuoka as he observes the rally cars from the side of the rally stages. It will also serve as a mobile command center where the team formulates strategies on the fly.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

As for modifications, it’s not quite as extensive as the one in the Strada rally truck, but it has serious kit nonetheless. The Delica selected for support can duties is equipped with four-wheel drive, plus it rides on meaty Yokohama all-terrain tires with lightweight Work wheels. It’s also equipped with clearance lights, a roof basket, and six LED driving lights for night runs. Most importantly, it gets a beefed-up suspension upgrade from Jaos that raises its ground clearance with the added benefit of better off-road capabilities.