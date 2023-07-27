This Mitsubishi Strada will defend its AXCR title this year

Even before the launch of the all-new Strada, Mitsubishi made it clear that its new pickup will dive right into motorsport. The Japanese automaker even included the development of the racing version during the production model’s shakedown, proving that it means business.

A few weeks back, Mitsubishi even showed how it was testing the Strada rally truck in a series of camouflaged photos. Now, the company has taken off the camo and shown its livery. With that, Mitsubishi’s Ralliart division is dead serious in its quest to get back-to-back wins in the grueling Asia Cross Country Rally challenge.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Nissan has now sold 1,000,000 electric vehicles across the world

Rider caught on busway throws tantrum: “Sana araw-araw kayo nanghuhuli!”

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

So, what are the mods made to the rally truck truck? Per Mitsubishi, it wasmodified in accordance with the Group T1 restrictions for modified cross-country vehicles. It’s equipped with a roll cage and bumper guard, along with carbon fiber parts including the hood, front and rear doors, and cargo bed to bring down its curb weight. But the upgrades don’t stop there.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

The truck recieves rally-specific front and rear suspension and LSD for sporty and stable handling performance. That’s on top of the Active Yaw Control system that’s already fitted to the standard model. Front and rear adjustable twin dampers are care of Cusco, plus the truck gets tougher bump stops to absorb severe shocks expected in the rally. Stopping power is provided by front and rear ventilated discs with 4-piston calipers and pads from Endless.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Group T1 rules mean the twin-turbo 4N16 MIVEC turbodiesel is largely untouched. Its power output remains unchanged at 201hp and 470Nm of torque. However, some components get improved sealing as there will be river crossings at certain stages of the rally. And just to be sure that the truck won’t stall in the water, it also comes with a snorkel for a higher wading capacity.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Hiroshi Masuoka, team director of Team Mitsubishi Ralliart, is confident in the all-new Strada’s abilities. And, in case you didn’t know, Masuoka is two-time Dakar champion and claimed those victories with the legendary Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution. Just the right person to lead the team, then.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

This year’s AXCR will start in Thailand and cross into Laos. for a total distance of 2,000 kilometeres. The six-day event covers a total distance of 2,000 kilometers, and the all-new Strada will take on varying off-road conditions from dirt to deep mud pits. The rally kicks off on August 13, 2023, with the first stage to be held the following day, August 14, 2023.