Android Auto’s latest update makes its interface easier to personalize

Playing around with your car’s sound system or choosing tracks should be a relatively straightforward process—unless, of course, your ride is equipped with an infotainment interface that’s about as intuitive as a thousand-piece jigsaw puzzle.

Can you relate? If your answer is yes, then chances are you consider Android Auto a godsend the moment it first started rolling out in the local market, too. Eventually, more carmakers began adopting the tech, and here we are today.

Now, Google is making the Android Auto interface even more intuitive with its latest update. The app now lets users personalize its launch screen straight from their phones. This means Android Auto users will have an easier time customizing their setup.

Another change worth noting is that dark mode can now be set manually and that there’s now a ‘back to top’ and A to Z sorting in the interface. These features, along with new media tabs, make the interface even easier to navigate than before.

New electric vehicle charging, parking, and navigation apps are now available to use in Android Auto, and the messaging experience has been improved, too, with users able to access communications from apps like WhatsApp or Messages from the launch screen.

This update is really more of a polish than anything else, but we’ll take it if it means an even easier time dealing with our cars’ touchscreens. What other improvements would you like to see in future Android Auto updates? Let us know in the comments.

